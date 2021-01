One person died from an early morning two alarm fire on Union Avenue on Dec. 26.



Boston Firefighters responded to a fire at 24 Union Avenue in Jamaica Plain around 4 am. A fire was visible upon their arrival tweeted the Boston Fire Department.

One person was brought to the hospital with life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased several hours later at the hospital.

The fire caused an estimated $350,000, and the fire is being investigated by BFD's Fire Investigation Unit.