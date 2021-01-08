Biden Nominating Mayor Walsh as Labor Secretary

In a highly expected move, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is being nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be the secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor.



Working people, labor unions, and those fighting every day for their shot at the middle class are the backbone of our economy and of this country. As Secretary of Labor, I’ll work just as hard for you as you do for your families and livelihoods. You have my word. — Marty Walsh (@MartyJWalsh) January 8, 2021

Biden and Walsh have strong ties with each other. Biden swore in Walsh for the latter's second term.

Walsh has been a strong supporter of unions for a long time, and they have supported him throughout his political career. When he was just 21 years old, he became a member of the Laborers' Union Local 223 in Boston. He went on to serve as the president of the union, and head up the Building and Construction Trades Council. He ran for mayor in 2013 after former Mayor Thomas Menino announced he would not seek another term.

As of Thursday night Walsh had not yet released a statement about his nomination.

Walsh would need to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate, which is expected. If Walsh resigns before March, Boston City Council President and District 7 City Councilor Kim Janey would become interim president. She would become the first female and first Black mayor of Boston.

“I want to start by congratulating Mayor Walsh on his nomination for U.S. Secretary of Labor. His deep love for the City, and his dedication to working people and good jobs, have left a remarkable impact, and his legacy will show that dedication,” said Janey via press release. “Should Mayor Walsh be confirmed by the Senate, I am ready to take the reins and lead our city through these difficult times. I look forward to working with the Walsh administration and my colleagues on the Council to ensure a smooth transition, as we address the unprecedented challenges facing our city.”

City Councilors and former council presidents Michelle Wu and Andrea Campbell had previously announced their candidacy for mayor and were ready to challenge Walsh.