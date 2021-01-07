Aviary Gallery Closed; Owner Opening New Gallery in North Carolina

After nine years of being on South Street, the Aviary Gallery closed for good at the end of 2020.



"The gallery has been in the space since December of 2010 and featured over 500 artists, dozens of bands and made thousands of prints and scans for the community," said owner Lindsay Metivier to Jamaica Plain News. "With the pandemic and our second five-year lease ending with an increase for the next one we just can't afford, it was time to close the doors."

Metivier said the gallery could no longer afford renting the space at 48 South St. She said she will be opening a gallery with a photo lab, very much like Aviary, but in Carrboro, North Carolina.

"My new space is triple the size that Aviary was, has a 14 car parking lot, and costs much less to rent," said Metivier.



Its last exhibit was "Grace" with photographs by Scott Offen, and it ended on the gallery's last day. Aviary's online exhibitions will continue and merge with Peel.

"I wish the space could have lived on forever but it just wasn't possible in that location," said Metivier.