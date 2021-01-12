Sherrill House Celebrates Ongoing Vaccinations of Residents and Staff

All residents of the Sherrill House nursing home are on their way to being vaccinated, followed by all staff.



"It has been an exciting two days here with our partner CVS Pharmacy for the first of two shots of the Pfizer vaccine," said Pattyanne Lyons, Director of Development, to Jamaica Plain News.

Lyons said that 98 percent of residents, and approximately 55 percent of its staff were vaccinated in the first round, which started Jan. 5. There will be another round of vaccinations in February to offer it to the remaining staff and residents.

"The devastating impact of the coronavirus on vulnerable nursing home residents, staff and families was the most difficult time in our lives here at Sherrill House. The staff, residents and families are grateful for the opportunity to be vaccinated," said Lyons.

Lyons said to thank everyone who has provided supported through the pandemic, they created a project through its extensive Expressive Therapy Program.