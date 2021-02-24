Opinion: Help Preserve Blessed Sacrament Church for Our Youth and Families

The following is a public statement about the sale of Blessed Sacrament Church from the Friends of Blessed Sacrament.
We represent the voices of hundreds of residents, small business owners, former parishioners, youth advocates, artists, and community leaders in Jamaica Plain and the City of Boston. We are united in our commitment to preserve the Blessed Sacrament Church’s legacy as a shining jewel of the Hyde-Jackson Square neighborhood of Jamaica Plain. Many of us live, work or have businesses near Blessed Sacrament. Others were faithful parishioners for many years and sent our children to Blessed Sacrament School. Still others organized to convince the Archdiocese of Boston to sell the church campus for community-friendly development and have continued to rally against displacement and in support of programming and cultural spaces for youth and families.
Together we are speaking with one voice to let potential developers know that we are ready to work together to make sure that future development of the former Blessed Sacrament Church building meets the vision of the residents, artists, merchants, and young people of Jamaica Plain and Boston’s Latin Quarter.
Numerous planning efforts in Hyde-Jackson Squares have resulted in a consensus that the church building should be converted into a cultural center that would serve youth and families in Jamaica Plain and surrounding neighborhoods, celebrate our diverse cultures, and serve as a destination point for residents from across Boston.
Blessed Sacrament Church came into the hands of the community thanks to the organizing efforts of hundreds of residents, including many neighborhood youth leaders. At that time a promise was made to the young people of our community and we are committed to following through on that promise.
We support the work of the Hyde Square Task Force, which is selling the church building, in fact many of us have been directly involved as volunteers or staff. We understand that the Task Force feels that their only option is to put the church up for sale at a high market rate with no restrictions or formal guidelines for potential buyers. However, we strongly believe that if we all work together, we can rescue the building and reach a positive outcome for Blessed Sacrament that meets the needs and priorities of the Hyde-Jackson Squares neighborhood, Jamaica Plain, and indeed, all of Boston.
In that spirit we are asking potential buyers, elected officials, and the Hyde Square Task Force for the following commitments:
To potential developers we ask that you:
• Follow the values and priorities described in the 2019 Latin Quarter Cultural District Plan, including addressing displacement and gentrification, celebrating Afro-Latin culture, and ensuring that community members have a strong voice in decisions that affect them
• Honor prior commitments to the youth of our community by including cultural/performance spaces in any development proposal
• Collaborate with the community to seek public/private funding that will make inclusion of cultural/performance space more feasible
• Agree to respect the historic nature of the building and not to demolish or raze the structure
• If the proposed project is residential, include a significant mix of housing affordable to local residents, not just high-market condos or rentals
• Work with community on creative ideas to activate the front of the church and first floor, such as a “mercado” and maintain the front plaza for community use
• Include ideas for honoring the legacy of Blessed Sacrament Church and the thousands of ex-parishioners for whom it was their spiritual home.
To elected officials:
• Play a leadership role in identifying existing and new public funds to support community priorities, including funds previously allocated for youth facilities in the neighborhood and funds approved in the 2018 state bond bill for redevelopment projects in Hyde-Jackson Squares
• We request a meeting with interim Mayor Kim Janey and top officials from relevant city agencies to discuss ways the city can support the community priorities laid out in this statement
• We will be reaching out to all mayoral candidates, as well as candidates for District 6 and At-Large City Council to support the community’s wishes around Blessed Sacrament.
To Hyde Square Task Force we ask that you:
• As the managing partner of the Boston Latin Quarter Cultural District, inform potential buyers of the values and priorities contained in the Cultural District Plan and give preference to proposals that include cultural/performance spaces and other community priorities
• Be flexible with the final sale price to encourage creative development ideas and partnerships
• Collaborate with the community as we seek funds to subsidize inclusion of cultural/performance space as part of any development deal
• Maintain transparency with the community before finalizing the sale of the property.
The time has never been more critical for all of us to come together to preserve and restore the church, given the recent falling of stones from the façade of the building. It is vital that the church building be sold to a developer willing to maintain and restore the building for the benefit of the community.
We pledge to continue the dream that started more than 15 years ago to make sure that the Blessed Sacrament Church building will once again be a jewel and a resource to families in the Latin Quarter neighborhood, Jamaica Plain, and the entire city of Boston. While the ownership of the building will change, our commitment to realizing the dreams of youth and families remains strong and unwavering.
Sincerely,
Friends of Blessed Sacrament/Amigos de Blessed Sacrament
Signers to Friends of Blessed Sacrament public statement as of Feb. 16, 2021:
