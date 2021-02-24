Opinion: Help Preserve Blessed Sacrament Church for Our Youth and Families

The following is a public statement about the sale of Blessed Sacrament Church from the Friends of Blessed Sacrament.



We represent the voices of hundreds of residents, small business owners, former parishioners, youth advocates, artists, and community leaders in Jamaica Plain and the City of Boston. We are united in our commitment to preserve the Blessed Sacrament Church’s legacy as a shining jewel of the Hyde-Jackson Square neighborhood of Jamaica Plain. Many of us live, work or have businesses near Blessed Sacrament. Others were faithful parishioners for many years and sent our children to Blessed Sacrament School. Still others organized to convince the Archdiocese of Boston to sell the church campus for community-friendly development and have continued to rally against displacement and in support of programming and cultural spaces for youth and families.

Together we are speaking with one voice to let potential developers know that we are ready to work together to make sure that future development of the former Blessed Sacrament Church building meets the vision of the residents, artists, merchants, and young people of Jamaica Plain and Boston’s Latin Quarter.

Numerous planning efforts in Hyde-Jackson Squares have resulted in a consensus that the church building should be converted into a cultural center that would serve youth and families in Jamaica Plain and surrounding neighborhoods, celebrate our diverse cultures, and serve as a destination point for residents from across Boston.

Blessed Sacrament Church came into the hands of the community thanks to the organizing efforts of hundreds of residents, including many neighborhood youth leaders. At that time a promise was made to the young people of our community and we are committed to following through on that promise.

We support the work of the Hyde Square Task Force, which is selling the church building, in fact many of us have been directly involved as volunteers or staff. We understand that the Task Force feels that their only option is to put the church up for sale at a high market rate with no restrictions or formal guidelines for potential buyers. However, we strongly believe that if we all work together, we can rescue the building and reach a positive outcome for Blessed Sacrament that meets the needs and priorities of the Hyde-Jackson Squares neighborhood, Jamaica Plain, and indeed, all of Boston.

In that spirit we are asking potential buyers, elected officials, and the Hyde Square Task Force for the following commitments:

To potential developers we ask that you:

• Follow the values and priorities described in the 2019 Latin Quarter Cultural District Plan, including addressing displacement and gentrification, celebrating Afro-Latin culture, and ensuring that community members have a strong voice in decisions that affect them

• Honor prior commitments to the youth of our community by including cultural/performance spaces in any development proposal

• Collaborate with the community to seek public/private funding that will make inclusion of cultural/performance space more feasible

• Agree to respect the historic nature of the building and not to demolish or raze the structure

• If the proposed project is residential, include a significant mix of housing affordable to local residents, not just high-market condos or rentals

• Work with community on creative ideas to activate the front of the church and first floor, such as a “mercado” and maintain the front plaza for community use

• Include ideas for honoring the legacy of Blessed Sacrament Church and the thousands of ex-parishioners for whom it was their spiritual home.

To elected officials:

• Play a leadership role in identifying existing and new public funds to support community priorities, including funds previously allocated for youth facilities in the neighborhood and funds approved in the 2018 state bond bill for redevelopment projects in Hyde-Jackson Squares

• We request a meeting with interim Mayor Kim Janey and top officials from relevant city agencies to discuss ways the city can support the community priorities laid out in this statement

• We will be reaching out to all mayoral candidates, as well as candidates for District 6 and At-Large City Council to support the community’s wishes around Blessed Sacrament.

To Hyde Square Task Force we ask that you:

• As the managing partner of the Boston Latin Quarter Cultural District, inform potential buyers of the values and priorities contained in the Cultural District Plan and give preference to proposals that include cultural/performance spaces and other community priorities

• Be flexible with the final sale price to encourage creative development ideas and partnerships

• Collaborate with the community as we seek funds to subsidize inclusion of cultural/performance space as part of any development deal

• Maintain transparency with the community before finalizing the sale of the property.

The time has never been more critical for all of us to come together to preserve and restore the church, given the recent falling of stones from the façade of the building. It is vital that the church building be sold to a developer willing to maintain and restore the building for the benefit of the community.

We pledge to continue the dream that started more than 15 years ago to make sure that the Blessed Sacrament Church building will once again be a jewel and a resource to families in the Latin Quarter neighborhood, Jamaica Plain, and the entire city of Boston. While the ownership of the building will change, our commitment to realizing the dreams of youth and families remains strong and unwavering.

Sincerely,

Friends of Blessed Sacrament/Amigos de Blessed Sacrament

Signers to Friends of Blessed Sacrament public statement as of Feb. 16, 2021:

Betsaida Gutiérrez, neighbor, former parishioner

Damaris Pimentel, owner of Ultra Beauty Shop, former parishioner, Latin Quarter Advisory Committee

Vanessa Snow, Hyde Square Task Force (HSTF) alum

Dorothy Vitello Malcolm, former parishioner and Blessed Sacrament High School (BSHS) alumni

Cisnell Baez, HSTF alum/organizer

Patricia Feeley, neighbor

Christine Harris, former parishioner and BSHS alum

Alvin Guerrero, owner of Pimentel Market

Katherine Lebron, HSTF alum

Mark Hanser, artist, Jamaica Plain resident

Chrismaldi Vazquez Casado, HSTF alum

Paloma Valenzuela, artist, Latin Quarter Advisory Committee

Tom Kieffer, neighbor

Eduardo Vasallo, owner of Mr. V Auto Parts, Inc.

Harry Smith, Jamaica Plain resident

Karen Chacón Jr., HSTF alum

Enerio “Tony” Barros, former parishioner and neighbor

Sujei Lugo, neighbor

Kelly Ransom, neighbor, coordinator of Latin Quarter World’s Fair

Frank Sepulveda, neighbor

Ivonne Cruzado, neighbor

Monica Cohen, artist, Latin Quarter Advisory Committee

Carlos Espinoza-Toro, neighbor, Latin Quarter Advisory Committee

Oriana Nir, HSTF alum

Zilma Gonzalez Acaba, neighbor

Rocío Medellín, neighbor

Armando Franqui and Jacqueline Peguero, owners of Banilejos Unidos en el Exterior

Maura Twomey and Tamara Pitts, neighbors

Silvana and David Stephen, neighbors

Ramon Vasquez, owner of Vasquez Insurance

Ruddy L. Castillo, owner of Centre Tailor

Yvette Fernandez, owner of Fernandez Travel Agency

Gabriela Leyton-Nolan, HSTF alum

Peter Barros, former neighbor, parishioner

Aurelia Gonzalez, neighbor, former parishioner

Wendy Tejeda, owner of Old Havana Cuban Restaurant

Juan Carlos Matos, owner of Tropical Market

Elaine Mondy, Latin Quarter Advisory Committee

Sarah Freeman, Jamaica Plain resident

Betsy (Cowan) Neptune, neighbor

Kendra Hicks, neighbor, HSTF alum

Jose Miguel Nuñez, owner of Centre Street Tailor

Sol Tangvik, HSTF alum

Ramon Emiliano Vazquez Jr., HSTF alum

Juan C. Gomera, owner of Fashion Style Salon

Jen Douglass, neighbor

Kathy Brown, JP resident

Juan Leyton, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Alexis Agrinsoni, HSTF alum

Pam Bender, JP resident

Red Burrows, JP resident

Lucy Peña, former parishioner

Maria Peña, former neighbor, parishioner

Arielys Jimenez, former neighbor, parishioner

Marina Baez, former neighbor, parishioner

Ana Elvira Ruiz-Myrick, HSTF alum

Kevin Whalen, Jamaica Plain resident

Margaret Connors, Jamaica Plain resident

Sarah Horsley, JP resident

Gregory Zuboff, supporter

Karen Buzzelle, JP resident

Marie Kramer Wyatt, former parishioner and Blessed Sacrament School (BSS) alum

Courtney Sharpe, neighbor, former member of Latin Quarter Advisory Committee

Catherine Iannuzzo, JP resident

Ana Belliard, HSTF alum

Jeffrey Barros, HSTF alum, former BSS student

Michael S. Keane, JP resident

Linda Hart, former parishioner, BSHS alum

Isabel Costa-Smith, HSTF alum

Peggy Hanbury Hallion, former parishioner, BSS alum

Patricia Goode, former parishioner, BSHS alum

Sheila York, former parishioner

Allison Delaney, JP resident, BSS alum

Marianne Gately Pierson, former parishioner, BSS alum

Donna Sylvester, former parishioner, BSS alum

Cathy Tobin Conlyn, former parishioner, BSHS alum

Cathy Lydon Rideout, former parishioner, BSS alum

Francis Vitello Murphy, former parishioner

Joan Bresnahan Fierstein, Friend of Blessed Sacrament, alum

Kathy Hourihan, former parishioner

Barbara A Danesco D'Amato, former parishioner

Jesse Downing Former, former parishioner, BSS alum

Gerry McQueen Thistle, former parishioner, BSHS alum

Maggie Faretra, former parishioner, BSS alum

Cindy Brown Cardile, former parishioner, BSHS alum

Cynthia Fisher, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Ellen O'Donnell Prokop, former parishioner, BSHS alum

Jeanne Martel, former parishioner, BSHS alum

Gerrie Mohr, former parishioner, BSS alum

Susan Carroll Berry, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Mary T. Wright Boylen, former parishioner, BSHS alum

Mary Tobin Beers, former parishioner, BSS alum

Joanie Devlin McFarland, former parishioner, BSHS alum

Paul Walsh, former parishioner, BSS alum

Anne Coakley, former parishioner, BSHS alum

B.J. Ward, former parishioner, BSS student

Dan d’Heilly, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Barbara DePalmer, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Christa Culhane, artist, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Yazmin Maria, former parishioner, BSS alum

Helen Magee Cohane, former parishioner, BSHS alum

Nancy Brown, former parishioner, BSS alum

Peggy McHallam Ariel, former parishioner

Linda Brennan, former parishioner

Frances Beach Miller, former parishioner

Joann Whalen Lohan, former parishioner

Rosemarie Fontana Buckley, former parishioner

Frankie Treml, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Samantha Driscoll, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Salvatore Pistone, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Rose Trovata, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Sharyn Dahn, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Jean Lyons, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Mary Jenkins, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

JoAnn Baker, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Timothy Morgan, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Portia Riviera, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Ruth Brenner, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Elizabeth Hopkins, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Sam Growsome, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Peggy Spencer, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Patty Burke, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Bruce Fox, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Marsha Bryant, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Charles Kollars, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Donna Snyder, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Lauran Scheer, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Dan Walter, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Sir Denis Castleton, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Colleen Sloan, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

John D. Flynn, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Mike Flack, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Constance Gordon, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Mark Olson, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Mariane Brown, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Paul Oliveira, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Val Irving, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Sheila Brooks, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Suzanne Fournier, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Richard Bunbury, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Thomas Reddy, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Katherine Beery, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Hector Cabrera, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Leign Corcoran, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Quinn Moore, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Maureen Nolan, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Peachie Doherty Fitzgerald, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Dana Rashti, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Dolley Carlson, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

To Ni, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Marion Swartz, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Donna Kinzie, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Bob Ambrosino, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Patricia Abisi, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Cindy Ozuna, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Joan Seavy, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Evelyn McKay, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Eva Szabo, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Eleanor Meadowcroft, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Yazmeen Karfa, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Dorothy Kelley, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Bob Applegate, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Joseph O'Meara, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

John William Harris, Friend of Blessed Sacrament

Graeme Fisher, Friend of Blessed Sacrament