Jamaica Plain Skatepark Closed Into September for Rehabilitation

The Jamaica Plain Skatepark on the Southwest Corridor is closed into September as the state rehabilitates the old street hockey rink into a new skate park.



Before being closed, the skate park had makeshift skate ramps that were created by the community through the years. The project includes the installation of new ramps for visitor use.

The skatepark is between Oakdale Street and Amory Street, and is being remade by the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR). The adjacent pedestrian pathway is also closed.