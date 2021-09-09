One Shot Dead in Egleston Square Daylight Shooting

Boston Police are searching for a suspect who ran up to a vehicle during the middle of the day, and brazenly opened fire on the car, killing one person.



Police were called to the area of 3108 Washington St. around 2:22 pm, and found one adult male suffering from gunshot wounds, who was pronounced deceased at a local hospital, according to BPDnews.com.

The Boston Police Department are investigating the shooting and asking anyone with information relative to the investigation to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470. Shocking video footage of the shooter was recorded by at least two cameras, one by a driver's dash camera, that shows the suspect running down the street and up to a parked vehicle, and then opening fire at that vehicle's driver's side, reported WCVB. Another camera captured the suspect running across Washington Street to getaway while the victim stumbled out of his car. Man shot in head in daylight shooting on city street, police say https://t.co/fxwCFc2XY3 — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) September 8, 2021