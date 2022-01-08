COVID Testing Site Hours Expanded at JP’s Anna Cole Community Center

The operation hours for the Anna Cole Community Center COVID testing site have been expanded starting January 9.



Starting Sunday, January 9, operating hours will be:

Monday-Thursday: 12 to 7 pm

Friday: 12 to 5 pm

Sunday: 9 am to 4 pm

Expansion of operating hours will hopefully decrease the very, very long line that people had to stand in outside in freezing temperatures for the last two weeks or so, if they wanted to get tested. Mayor Michelle Wu had said the long wait was "completely unacceptable" and had vowed to improve the process.

For comparison, previous operation hours were for three hours on Sunday, five hours on Monday and Thursday, and four hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The testing center will continue to not operate on Saturday.