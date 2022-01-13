Flaherty Playground Renovations Being Discussed in Jan. 20 Public Meeting

The Boston Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a virtual community meeting on Jan. 20 to discuss plans to renovate the Flaherty Playground.

The Flaherty Playground is a hidden gem on Cornwall Street with two age appropriate playgrounds with swing sets, and there's a blacktop to ride scooters and bikes.

Parks and Recreation wants to hear from the community as to their needs and experiences with the playground. How is the park used? How can we make it better? Do people want new play equipment that is totally different, or is there something that is well-loved and should be simply replaced with something matching but new? Is there enough space for the community to gather, or is something larger desired? At this meeting, the design team will also share the site analysis they have done, and let the community know if the project needs to include anything specific such as ADA improvements, utility upgrades, or something similar.

This is a virtual Zoom meeting from 6 to 8 pm and can be access at: bit.ly/ Flahertyplayground1.