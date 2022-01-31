JP Teenager Wins $25,000 in 2022 Regeneron Science Talent Search

Jamaica Plain 17-year old Zoe Xi, a senior at Boston University Academy was named a Top 40 finalist in the 2022 Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors.



The 2022 finalists were selected from more than 1,800 highly qualified entrants based on their projects’ scientific rigor and their potential to become world-changing scientists and leaders. Each finalist is awarded at least $25,000, and the Top 10 awards range from $40,000 to $250,000. Xi’s project is titled "Approximation Algorithms for Dynamic Time Warping on Run-Length Encoded Strings."

The Top 10 Regeneron Science Talent Search 2022 winners will be announced during a live-streamed awards ceremony on March 15.