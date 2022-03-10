JP Nonprofit Rehearsal for Life Presenting Musical ‘Banned in Boston’ Back to School Edition

Rehearsal for Life, a non-profit leader in Boston-area’s creative youth development sector, will present its new Banned in Boston musical virtually on April 14.



The 2022 performance will once again be written and scored by award-winning creative Faith Soloway, Interim Artistic Director of Rehearsal for Life and co-writer of Amazon’s award-winning show Transparent, with special guest performances by actors Jane Lynch of Glee and Tim Meadows of Saturday Night Live.

To promote accessibility and inclusivity for all, individual tickets are available with a pay as you can or are able to option here.

In keeping with the Banned in Boston tradition, more than two dozen politicians, celebrities, and business leaders will join the cast to support Urban Improv’s important work with Boston Public School students. This year’s musical-esque romp, ‘Back To School’, will be a dystopian comedy based on the exaggerated reality of returning to school during the pandemic, when in-person learning and gatherings remain challenging.

“As a former teaching artist in Urban Improv, I grew up in this organization and know the impact of the work with students learning to manage difficult situations and conversations,” said Soloway. “To prepare for this year’s show, we are uniting Boston luminaries with students and staff and there is nothing I like more than collaborating on an original musical and having more people in this creative process working together. This year’s premiere of going ‘Back To School’ is a reflection of what it has felt like for us and it promises to be heartwarming and hilarious at the same time!”

The 2022 Banned in Boston cast includes: Faith Soloway, Artistic Director, Urban Improv, and Head Writer, Transparent; actress Jane Lynch; actor Tim Meadows; Michael Bobbitt, Executive Director, Massachusetts Cultural Council; Brad Brown, owner of Blue Frog Bakery; Ginger Brown, Executive Director of JP Main Streets; Brenda Cassellius, Boston Public Schools Superintendent; state Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz; Steve Conine, Co-Chairman, Wayfair; William ‘Mo’ Cowan, Chief Legal and External Affairs Officer, Devoted Health; Linda Dorcena Forry, VP of Diversity, Inclusion & Community, Suffolk Construction; Tom Hamilton, bassist of Aerosmith; David Howse, Executive Director, Emerson College, Office of the Arts; District 6 Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara, and Urban Improv alum from 15 years ago; Amina Michel-Lord, of Mission Hill School; US Congressman Jim McGovern; Myechia Minter-Jordan, MD, MBA, President & CEO, CareQuest Institute for Oral Health; JC Monahan, News Anchor, NBC Boston; Robert Rivers, Chairman & CEO of Eastern Bank; Shayna Seymour, Co-Host, WCVB-TV’s Chronicle; Sally Taylor, Musician & Artist; Corey Thomas, President & CEO, Rapid7, and more.

All proceeds benefit Rehearsal for Life’s flagship program, Urban Improv, serving 1,200+ Boston Public School students grades 4–12 every year. This past year, rather than having the students travel to its studio space in Jamaica Plain, the team of 10 teaching artists went into schools every week to bring the programs to the students.

“We have no doubt that the incredible contributions of Faith and the creative team in collaboration with the Urban Improv students, teachers, and parents will provide guests with another much-needed comic relief during a year of stress and disappointment," said Kristen Sherman, Head of Development & Finance at Rehearsal for Life. "Urban Improv which has continued to serve students throughout this year, is needed now more than ever. Thank you everyone for their continued support, ensuring that our Boston public school students receive access to our programs, therefore strengthening their social and emotional skills to help them deal creatively with real-life challenges through dialogue and performance.”