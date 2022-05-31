Eliot Schoolyard Concerts Showcasing Boston Talent  Every Sunday from June thru September

Live outdoor music returns to the Eliot Schoolyard this summer for 15 Sunday afternoon concerts spanning Boston’s talent, from newcomers to legends.

The series opens June 5 with violinist Shaw Pong Liu and pianist Brian Friedland in a rare duo appearance, playing improvisations and original tunes.

It closes September 25 with local jazz legend Stan Strickland on sax, flute, and vocals joined by vocalist Lori Grimes and multi-instrumentalist Akili Jamal Haynes.

In between, Niu Raza melds modern and traditional sounds from Madagascar on June 12; Dis N Dat Band rocks neo-reggae June 19; Trio Let’s Vamos brings danceable forró, accordion and percussion from Northeastern Brazil on August 28; and much in between.

Admission is free; donations are welcome. Audience members are advised to bring their own seats). A full schedule and details can be found at: https://eliotschool.org/eliotschoolyardconcerts-2022

The series began in the fall of 2020, when composer/keyboardist Brian Friedland gathered musical friends to perform together live in the Eliot Schoolyard after the first summer of COVID had closed all indoor events. Sponsors stepped forward to carry the series into future years.

The series is curated by Dunamis X Meraki, Brian Friedland, and Hoopla Productions. Founding sponsors are Kevin Cradock Builders, Sazama Real Estate, and The Record Co.