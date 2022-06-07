Valedictorians Honored at Fenway Park; Three Jamaica Plain Residents Named Valedictorian

Thirty-three Boston Public School valedictorians were honored at the annual Valedictorians Luncheon at Fenway Park by Mayor Michelle Wu, the Boston School Committee, and Superintendent Brenda Cassellius.



Students were accompanied by their headmasters and families on May 31. This was the first in-person luncheon since 2019.

This year three Jamaica Plain students were valedictorians:

Ivanna Mercado is the valedictorian for English High School and will attend UMass-Boston

Worknesh Bekele is the valedictorian of Fenway High School and will attend Northeastern University

Hazel McLaughlin is the valedictorian of Muriel S. Snowden International School at Copley and will attend Boston University