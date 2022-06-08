Community Servings’ Dinners4Dads Fundraiser Benefits Fathers in Need

Community Servings, a Jamaica Plain nonprofit provider of medically tailored meals and nutrition services and a leader in “food is medicine” research, advocacy and policy, has launched its annual Father’s Day fundraiser, Dinners4Dads, in partnership with Eastern Standard Provisions.





Gift givers can send a special dad in their life a small box of eight gourmet Liège Belgian waffles with four topping flavors for $65 or a large box of 22 soft pretzels and four gourmet salts for $95. Each purchase is a donation that will support a local father living with critical or chronic illness with the nutritious food they need to maintain and improve their health.

The gift includes a card designed by local artist Susy Pilgrim Waters inscribed with a personalized message. Supporters can also choose to send just a card for a $30 donation.

“We are excited to once again partner with Community Servings on the Dinners4Dads fundraiser,” said Garrett Harker, co-founder of Eastern Standard Provisions and Boston restaurateur. “It’s heartwarming to see our products make Father’s Day even more special by supporting the health of dads in our community.”

In addition to Eastern Standard Provisions and Pilgrim Waters Design, Dinners4Dads is sponsored by Gold Star Studios and Franklin Printing.

For more information and to purchase a gift, servings.org/fathersday.