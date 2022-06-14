Boston’s New Chief of Planning Arthur Jemison Tours 250 Centre in Jackson Square

In his first public address as the Boston’s Chief of Housing, Arthur Jemison joined The Community Builders (TCB) for a hard hat tour of 250 Centre, a 110-unit affordable and mixed-income housing development for residents in Jackson Square.



On June 1, the hard hat tour was part of a larger celebration honoring three housing development milestones for TCB, Urban Edge and Jamaica Plain Neighborhood Development Corporation in Jackson Square. Following the tour, Jemison and Housing Chief Sheila Dillon provided remarks during the event’s speaking program.

Appointed by Mayor Michelle Wu as the city’s first planning chief, Jemison has 28 years of planning and affordable housing expertise, that included working with community members of Boston’s Jackson Square two decades ago to plan the redevelopment culminating with the completion of The Community Builders’ 250 Centre site in 2023. Jemison previously served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), where he led the Office of Community Planning and Development (CPD) and served as the policy lead and HUD partner for American cities, counties, states, and other local units of government. He was previously Group Executive for Planning, Housing & Development for the city of Detroit.