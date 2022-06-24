Sonia Chang-Díaz Drops Out of Governor’s Race

Saying she cannot win, state Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz announced on Thursday that she is no longer running for Massachusetts governor.



A Jamaica Plain resident, Chang-Díaz was regarded as an underdog to win the Democratic Party primary in September against Attorney General Maura Healey.

Only a few weeks ago Chang-Díaz qualified for the primary, but she saw she could not win. She said she will be stopping her campaign, although her name will remain on the ballot.

Chang-Díaz made history by becoming the first Latina and first Asian American elected to the state senate. She has served for 13 years. She was also the first woman of color to reach the gubernatorial ballot.

One year ago today, I announced my run for Governor. And since, I’ve never shied away from being honest. I've looked at the numbers, & there is no good-faith path I can lead my supporters on to win the Governor's office. But there is still a path to victory for our movement. — Sonia Chang-Díaz (@SoniaChangDiaz) June 23, 2022

State Rep. Nika Elugardo (D-15th Suffolk), who is running for Chang-Díaz's senate seat, and supported her effort to be the next governor, provided a statement.

"I am crestfallen that Sonia is ending her campaign. As she said, the movement to build black and brown political and economic power will yet be victorious. Still, it’s a blow to me personally and to many who want to see the movement for radical justice permeate every level of Beacon Hill leadership," said Elugardo.

Chang-Díaz announced that she will be putting her energy to support numerous candidates, including District 5 City Councilor and Suffolk County District Attorney candidate Ricardo Arroyo, and Sam Montaño, who is running to replace Elugardo.

Healey released a statement about Chang-Díaz ending her campaign.

“I’m deeply grateful to Senator Sonia Chang-Díaz for her many years of service to Massachusetts and her inspired leadership during this campaign. The legacy of her campaign will live on through the young girls who finally saw themselves represented in a candidate for the highest office in the state. I look forward to continuing to partner with Senator Chang-Díaz to bring people together and make Massachusetts work for all of our families.”