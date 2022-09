After more than two years, the Anna Cole Community Center in Jackson Square is no longer a COVID testing site.



The news was shared on Instagram by lcgboston, and first reported by UniversalHub.com.

The city has a list of sites offering tests via appointment and walk-ins. There are no testing sites in Jamaica Plain, but there are in Roxbury, Roslindale, and other neighborhoods.

