Jamaica Plain Residents Participating in Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk

Ten residents from Jamaica Plain will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2.



Jamaica Plain residents Brian Silverstein, Jane Craycroft, Mary Jo Feeney, Laura Stevens, Julia Keating, Chelsea Heneghan, Zixi Liao, Ali Hogue, Nicole LeBoeuf, and Elizabeth Meneses-Diaz, along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $155 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 33-year history.

Elizabeth Meneses-Diaz will participate as a Walk Hero for the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk. Heroes are matched with Jimmy Fund Walk teams to give participants an opportunity to connect with patients. Meneses-Diaz was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, and walks on her Match Team, Círculo de Vida.

“The treatment that I get at Dana-Farber is excellent; I feel so much trust with my team and see how much they care,” wrote Meneses-Diaz. “I appreciate how organized the care is and how friendly and responsive everyone is. My diagnosis has made me realize how much my family loves and supports me.”

Participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options: 5K Walk (3.1 miles from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute), 10K Walk (6.2 miles from Newton), Half Marathon Walk (13.1 miles from Wellesley), or Marathon Walk (26.2 miles from Hopkinton). Participants can also choose to join the event virtually by “walking their way” from wherever they are most comfortable—in their neighborhood, on a favorite hiking trail, or on a treadmill at home.

Along the course, walkers are treated to 12 refueling stations as well as poster-sized photographs of patients – Jimmy Fund Walk Heroes – displayed at each mile and half-mile marker as inspiration. All four routes of the Jimmy Fund Walk end at the Copley Square Finish Line Powered by Schneider Electric with a celebration complete with food, music, and a speaking program.

To register for the Jimmy Fund Walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.