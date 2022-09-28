10 Women Artists Exhibit ‘The Time Project’ at Connolly Library

Ten seasoned and established artists, all women, came together in August 2009 to create the Time Project. Thus, began a rare and unique journey.



We are painters, printmakers, sculptors, photographers, fiber artists, ceramicists, art book makers, beaders, video and filmmakers, and a composer/musician who is also a visual artist and published poet. We meet every month where we each share a piece of art/musical composition/writing.

Our purpose is to support and challenge each other to work deeper and more experimentally. A powerful and remarkable variety of experimental directions and art objects, writings, and musical compositions have emerged that are, at times, personal reflections, memories, expressions of political and environmental concerns, and more.

Throughout the years, a rare opportunity has emerged for each individual artist to share her unique creative process. Through feedback, encouragement, and cross-fertilization, the group has evolved into a community, which has become deeply supportive, challenging, and continuous.

The Time Project members include Kay Dolezal, Plum Kennard, Marnie Sinclair, Rachel Wood, Ruth Ginsberg, Place, Beatrice Kujichagulia Greene, Joan Schwartz, Gail Jerauld Bos, Sandie Fenton, and Tamar Etingen (not participating but very much valued). Members of the Time Project have individually participated in numerous exhibitions both locally and nationally.

The Time Project is on view through Oct. 31, 2022 on the main floor of the Connolly Branch Library. The exhibit can be seen Monday at noon to 8 pm, Tuesday at 10 am to 6 pm, Wednesday at 10 am to 6 pm; Thursday at 10 am to 6 pm; Friday at 9 am to 5 pm, and Saturday to 9 am to 2 pm.

For more information please visit the-time-project.org.