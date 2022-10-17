91 Year-Old Longtime Community Activist is Stable After Attack in Franklin Park

Longtime community activist and Franklin Park Coalition member Jean McGuire was in the hospital and stable after being attacked while walking her dogs in Franklin Park.



She was attacked on Oct. 11 around 8:30 pm and was found unconscious near White Stadium along Playstead Road near the Bear Dens and Long Crouch Woods by Boston Police. She had been stabbed several times, according to a Boston Police Facebook post. She was attacked by an unknown suspect(s), and was transported to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

McGuire, 91, has walked her dog safely and night for decades, according to an email by Rickie Thompson, President of the Franklin Park Coalition board of directors

"Jean, plucky as ever, fought off her attacker. She is stable and in the hospital," wrote Thompson.

"Many of us know Jean, from the park and her years at Metco and on the Boston School Committee. She has touched so many lives by mentoring students, fighting for policy changes, and always standing up for social and racial justice!" wrote Thompson.

Thompson said the attack is rare for "our usually safe greenspace," and that for years the Coalition has sought increased public safety attention to the park from Park Ranger patrols to lighting. He added the Coalition was working on setting up a public safety meeting with city and state officials. He urged the community to press for safety improvements.

"This is such a beautiful time of year; we hope you will contribute to park safety - come out to see the foliage, take a walk, fly a kite, toss a football, or enjoy a family picnic. The more people in our park the safer it will feel!" added Thompson.

Boston Police were urging anyone who was in the area during that time and may have witnessed the incident or observed anything suspicious to contact Area B-2 detectives at 617-343-4275.