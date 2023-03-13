Sen. Miranda and Rep. Montaño Share Opinions on Rent Control

After the Boston City Council voted in support of Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's rent control plan, that put the home-rule petition in the fate of the state Legislature.



The plan would tie rent increases to inflation with a cap of 10% for Boston apartments. The plan exempts smaller landlords and units in buildings less than 15 year olds, and about 55% of Boston's 313,000 rental units would be affected if it becomes law, according to WBUR.

With the measure now at the State House, it's important to know what state legislators think about it. Previously, Massachusetts voted to ban rent control in 1994, which is why a home-rule petition is required to make it law.

“We will work to organize with advocates on the outside and colleagues on the inside to expand the reality of rent control in Boston and the Commonwealth, but equally as important, we will push for the changed needed in our city’s urban renewal practices, which have devastated communities or color throughout Boston’s history," said state Sen. Liz Miranda (2nd Suffolk). "In addition, I’m interested in expanding the community land trust model this session, and reviewing our city’s history with the co-op model.”

"I can’t say I have much idea of how all my colleagues will vote because I haven’t yet had those conversations with everyone," said state Rep. Samantha Montaño (D-15th Suffolk). "I am optimistic that this home rule will have an urgency behind it and I know I’m committed to having all the conversations necessary to move this legislation and topic forward."

The council voted 11-2 in support of the plan, with the only two councilors voting against it being District 3 Boston City Councilor Frank Baker and At-Large City Councilor Erin Murphy.