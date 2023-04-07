Waste Collectors to Rescue After Ghost Car Blocks Jamaicaway

An odd scene played out on Thursday morning when an unoccupied car sat in the middle of the Jamaicaway until trash collectors came to save the day.



A Jamaica Plain News reader sent in these photos of the vehicle, which sat in the northbound lane of the Jamaicaway, blocking one lane for about 20 minutes.

Apparently, the vehicle's driver had taken a walk around Jamaica Pond, and forgot to put the emergency brake on, and it rolled into the intersection. Luckily, no one got hurt, as trash collectors pulled over, and pushed the car over to the site with help from a Massachusetts State Police officer.