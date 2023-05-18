Thursdays on the Lawn Kicks Off with Beer Garden, Food Trucks, Music and More on June 1

It's beginning to feel like summer in Jamaica Plain -- and that means that Thursdays on the Loring Greenough House's lawn will start anew on June 1.



The Hive beer garden is back again this year!

Food options scheduled for June 1 includes Papi's Sopapilla, Chicken and Rice Guys, and Karen Clarke's Vegan Bakery.

There will be a performance by cellist Daniel Chouinard, and a mini-market from the Boston Women's Market.

And of course, there will be plenty of space for the little ones to run around and play.