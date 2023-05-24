Watch ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ at Loring Greenough on Friday

The Loring Greenough House is kicking off this summer's outdoor movie series with the Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once on Friday.



The movie stars Michelle Yeoh, who became the first Asian-American to win an Oscar for Best Actress, for her role as a Chinese immigrant being audited by the IRS.

It's a very wacky and fun film that is a great movie to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. The film is rated R, so it is not suitable for children younger than 12.

Seating is not provided, so you have to bring your own seats and blankets.

The movie will start on the lawn at 8 pm. Tickets are $5 for adult members of Loring Greenough House, and $7 for adult non-members. Tickets purchase benefit the Loring Greenough House. Click here for tickets.