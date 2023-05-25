JP Resident Leads Nonprofit Bringing Digital Music Program to Margarita Muñiz Academy

Five days a week this school year Margarita Muñiz Academy students learned how to create music thanks to nonprofit Boston Music Project led by a Jamaica Plain resident.



“They’re taking music they like and learning how to produce in the style of Bad Bunny or a bachata,” said Boston Music Project (BMP) Executive Director Chris Schroeder. “The final stage is working in the studio and seeing what that experience is like.”

Through the digital marketing program, all juniors and seniors learn to use Soundtrap, and create music albums similar to their musical preferences.

Taking student learning further, BMP partnered with a recording company to understand different roles that exist in the industry.

“You don’t need to be a performer on stage. There are artists creating album art, marketing strategies to promote the artist,” said Schroeder. “The larger opportunity is to learn about creative job possibilities to see if there is a role in the creative industry that gets them excited.”

This summer BMP is partnering with Boston and its success link program to provide paid summer work opportunities for Boston youth ages 14 through 18 to make music with BMP all summer long

Along with its work with the Academy, BMP also brings music education and experiences to numerous Boston Public Schools, and the nonprofit's goal is to ensure that every BPS student has access to musical education.

“I think the goal for us is to ensure every BPS school can enjoy the transformative experience of music,” said Schroeder. “Moreover, it’s that all schools have some sort of music programming in their classrooms.”