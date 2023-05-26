American Legion Post 76 Jamaica Plain Hosting Memorial Day Remembrance & Ceremony

The American Legion’s 76th Post in Jamaica Plain is hosting a ceremony on Memorial Day with the Post 76 Honor Guard, the only active American Legion Honor Guard in Boston.



There will be a roll call of the American Legion members who passed away since last year, and the Rolling Thunder Massachusetts Chapter 1 will be in attendance as well. US Army Veteran DJ JayJona will provide the live entertainment, along with complimentary food and beverages.

The guest speakers will include:

Maura Hennigan , Clerk Magistrate of Suffolk County

, Clerk Magistrate of Suffolk County Robert Santiago , City of Boston Veteran’s Deputy Commissioner

, City of Boston Veteran’s Deputy Commissioner Sam Dillon, President of Boston Firefighter’s IAAF Local 718 and Marine Corps Purple Heart Recipient

This event is taking place at American Legion Post 76 (280 South St.) from 11 am to 12:30 pm. To reserve a spot at the event please call 617-524-9500.