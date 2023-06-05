JP Chess Offering 4 Free Workshops & Free Tourney at City Hall Plaza

If you've mastered the basics of chess and want to move up to the intermediate level, then you should sign up for at least one of the four free workshops and tournament being offered by JP Chess this summer.



A US Chess Federation titled player will guide each workshop covering elements of the opening, the middle game and endgame.

National Master Ryan Young, an experienced chess player and coach, will be a presenter at the workshops. He attained the title of National Master in 2017 and teaches private lessons, group classes, workshops, and Scholastic Nationals teams.

​The workshops are geared for players who have mastered the basics of chess and are now seeking to get to intermediate level. The workshops are suitable for those with ratings between 1,000 and 1,400, and is for adults and juniors ages 10 and up. The tournament is open to everyone regardless of rating.

The workshops are as follows and descriptions from jamaicaplainchess.com:

Unfamiliar Waters (July 2): In the first workshop, we will explore a problem that is common for many beginners in the opening: what to do in the opening when our opponent makes an unexpected move.

Pawn Structure, the Key to Planning in Chess (July 9): Andre Philidor once said, “Pawns are the soul of chess.” In week two, we will use the pawn structure to create a plan and explore pawn breaks in a variety of situations.

The Battle of Knights and Bishops (July 16): Students will learn about the subtle battle of the minor pieces. In which positions is the knight better than the bishop? Or vice versa?

Endgame Basics - Rook and Pawn (July 23): Rook and pawn endings occur more often than any other endgame. We will learn some basic tactical and strategic themes as well as a few key positions and how to work your way towards them.

Each workshop starts at 2 pm and lasts 1 to 1.5 hours followed by casual chess until 5 pm. The blitz tournament is August 6.

Players can sign up for one or multiple workshops. There is a maximum of 40 players per workshop, so please sign up by clicking here. For more info about the workshops and tourney, please click here.

The workshops and tournament will be at City Hall Plaza, and is funded by a grant from the Mayor's Office of Arts and Culture.