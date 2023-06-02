Pick Your Price Art Sale to Benefit JP Nonprofit City Life/Vida Urbana

You can pick your price for original art and support housing justice at the same time at this year's Art For All 4 on June 11.



This year's event will provide 100% of proceeds to Jamaica Plain nonprofit City Life/Vida Urbana – a local organization fighting for affordable housing and racial, social and economic justice.

This all volunteer collaboration between local artists and grassroots activists offers art lovers a huge selection of pieces to choose from while knowing that they're supporting an important cause.

Each year, Art For All benefits an organization working to promote inclusion and further the movement for justice. Previous Art For All beneficiaries include the Boston Immigration Justice Accompaniment Network (BIJAN) and La Collaborativa. Last summer's Art for Abortion Access event, held on the back patio of Vee Vee in Jamaica Plain raised more than $13,000 for The Brigid Alliance.

"In the wake of the Supreme Court's Dodd decision, we felt that it was important to stand up and support access to abortion care," said Jamaica Plain resident Jeremy Fischer of Boston For All, the group behind these events.

Art For All 4 is not an auction – no bidding is required. Event attendees can simply choose what they like and pay what they are able. This simple structure means that everyone has access to purchase the paintings, sculptures, bowls, drawings and sketches donated by so many generous local artists.

Art For All 4 is on June 11 from 2 to 5 pm at The Substation (4228 Washington St., Roslindale). For more info please visit www.bostonforall.org/art.