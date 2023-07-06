Free Meals for Kids and Teens This Summer

The Boston Public Schools is offering free summer meals to all young people 18 years old and younger at more than 100 locations across the city.



Free meals will be available in Jamaica Plain in the following locations:

Curtis Hall Community Center (20 South St.) with breakfast at 8 am and lunch at 12 pm

English High School (144 McBride St.) with breakfast 8-9 am and lunch 11 am to 1 pm

Curley K-8 School (40 Pershing Road) with breakfast 8-9:30 am and lunch 11 am to 1 pm

City on a Hill Church (445 Arborway) on Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday with lunch at 11:30 am

Hyde Square Task Force (30 Sunnyside St.) with lunch at 12 pm

Locations will offer breakfast and/or lunch services to students, and no identification or pre-registration is required. This year's free meal program began on July 6, and will be offered through late August.

Locations aren't just in Boston, they are available throughout the state. Learn more about the program and find a meal site by visiting projectbread.org/summereats or by calling 1-800-645-8333.