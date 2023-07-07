Eliot School’s Artist-in-Residence Working with Teen Bridge Program This Summer

The Eliot School of Fine & Applied Arts recently introduced its 2023 Artist in Residence, Feda Eid.



Eid is a Lebanese-American artist who’s current body of work, صنع في أمريكا (Made in USA), explores her upbringing as Arab, Lebanese, and Muslim in the U.S. She explored her work in the context of America's “melting pot” of assimilation, discrimination, orientalism, and dominating negative stereotypes perpetuated by art, politics, and the media, said a Eliot School newsletter.

This summer, Eid is working with young artists from The Eliot School’s Teen Bridge program. She's helping them create self-portraits by exploring themes of home, pride, borders, and the creation of all things made in the U.S. She is encouraging them to draw inspiration from their own experiences.

Working with Boston Public Library (BPL), teen artists will also create portraits of community members alongside oral history interviews. The project will be exhibited at Piano Craft Gallery (793 Tremont St., Boston) from August 18 to August 27, 2023 and displayed in the BPL’s gallery space this fall.

To learn more about Feda Eid, her art, the teen artists' collaboration with the Boston Public Library, and to see photos of her work with the teen artists, please visit the Eliot School blog.