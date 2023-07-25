Boston Public Health Commission Advisory Related to CUPKIN Stainless Steel Children’s Cups

The Boston Public Health Commission has issued a public health advisory related to the danger of lead exposure from certain CUPKIN double-walled stainless steel children’s cups.

The Boston Public Health Commission advises anyone who owns these cups to stop using them immediately.

The 8 oz and 12 oz cups were recalled on July 20, 2023 after it was found that they exceeded the federal lead content ban. No incidents or injuries are yet reported.

Cups are sold in pairs and include a matching straw. They come in 12 different color combinations that include: blue and green, pink and purple, blue and gray, peach and teal, black and white, coral and yellow, green and pink, polignac and potpourri, brown and beach, rust and salmon, aqua and periwinkle, and cobalt and mint. These cups were previously sold through Soojimus and Amazon, but are no longer available for sale online. Both retailers have contacted all known purchasers directly.