Lifelong JP Resident Beltran Named New Jamaica Plain Liaison by Mayor Wu

Melissa Beltran is the new Jamaica Plain liaison for the city's Office of Neighborhood Services, and will serve as the primary contact for constituents and businesses wanting to connect for city services.



“As a lifelong resident of Jamaica Plain, I've seen firsthand the difference that having equitable access to essential city services can make in our community and I'm extremely thankful for the opportunity to continue to bridge the gap for not only underrepresented populations, but all of Jamaica Plain,” said Beltran via press release.

“Melissa and Manuela [Villa Gomez, the new East Boston liaison] were raised in the neighborhoods they will now be serving, and bring this personal connection to their work,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Melissa has proven experience advocating for vulnerable populations in our city...I look forward to working with both of them to better address the daily concerns of our residents.”

Neighborhood Services liaisons help connect residents to city services and resources by facilitating citizen input through service requests, attending neighborhood meetings, and emergency responses.

“Melissa and Manuela are already passionate about their roles as liaisons because of their strong ties to their neighborhoods,” said Brianna Millor, Chief of Community Engagement. “I am confident they will serve East Boston and Jamaica Plain with compassion, equity, and enthusiasm to provide the best constituent services City Hall has to offer.”

As a first-generation college student, Beltran received a degree in sociology with a minor in communications from Worcester State University. In 2022, she was selected to join the SPARK Boston cohort to help encourage young adults to participate in local government initiatives. She previously worked for the Boston Public Health Commission in two departments: Homeless Services and the Youth Development Network.

“I take pride in serving as an inspiration for women and girls, and I'm excited to build on the foundation laid by Mayor Wu as the first elected woman leader of our city to encourage future generations to dream big and work hard to become the change they wish to see in their neighborhood,” said Beltran.

The best way to first try to get in touch with the city is by calling 311 or using the 311 app.