Jamaica Plain Student Selected for Highly Competitive Internship with Boys and Girls Club

Jamaica Plain's Yohannes Bekele was among five students selected as 2023 Massachusetts Bank of America Student Leaders, a highly competitive internship that recognizes 300 community-focused juniors and seniors from across the U.S. annually.



As part of his internship, Bekele was placed with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston this summer to help mentor young people while building essential workforce experience and leadership skills. He also participated in an all-expense paid week-long leadership summit in Washington, D.C.

Bekele is a rising senior at John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science and a member of his high school debate team.

“By providing the pathways and resources for young adults to gain the foundational work skills and leadership experience they need to succeed, we are investing in long-term economic growth in Massachusetts,” said Miceal Chamberlain, President, Bank of America Massachusetts. “The teens selected for this paid summer intern program are truly extraordinary, but they may not have had access to opportunities like this until now. The Student Leaders program is just one example of how we connect people to meaningful employment resources that also builds a stronger pipeline of diverse talent for our local workforce.”