Shattuck Campus Redevelopment Virtual Meeting on Tuesday

There will be a virtual public meeting on Tuesday to discuss the state's proposal to redevelop the Shattuck campus to include new treatment beds, permanent supportive housing, family supportive housing and emergency housing beds, and more.



The state had put out a request for proposals (RFP) to redevelop the campus located at 170 Morton St. at Franklin Park in Jamaica Plain, and received only one proposal. The state provisionally accepted the proposal of the Boston Medical Center (BMC) which includes two facilities with 326 treatment beds, 200 units of permanent supportive housing, 205 units of family supportive housing, 120 emergency housing beds, and seven-plus acres of green and open space. According to the state's website, the proposal is not a final plan.

BMC's proposal is in collaboration with development partners The Community Builders and JP Neighborhood Development Corporation, and Service Providers Pine Street Inn, Bay Cove Human Services, Victory Programs Inc, Health Care Resource Centers, and Boston Healthcare for the Homeless Program.

The virtual meeting will be from 5:30 to 7:30 pm on August 15. Please register here to attend the meeting.

The RFP said the project was for a ground lease of approximately 13 acres for the creation and operation of a minimum of 75-100 units of new permanent supportive housing; and creation and operation of new clinical space geared towards residential treatment and the provision of physical and behavioral health services addressing Substance Use Disorder (SUD). The RFP also stated proposals must prioritize connections to the natural environment that are compatible with Franklin Park.