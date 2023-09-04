Call for Art Proposals for Jamaica Plain Branch Library

Calling all artists -- art proposals are wanted for the gallery space at the Jamaica Plain Branch Library.



The Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library are accepting submissions to select the exhibitions for 2024 season. These bi-monthly exhibits will be proposal-based and selected by a committee composed by representatives of the Central BPL, JP Branch, Friends of the JP Library, as well as members of the local business and arts community.

Artists from across New England are welcome to submit recent two-dimensional work for a solo or group show, each lasting for two-month periods. There is no specific theme, but artists are encouraged to include work that can be enjoyed by the diverse visitorship of the JP Branch Library, including children, teens, and other community members.

The following art mediums will be considered for selection of five (5) solo shows and one (1) themed group show in Drawing, Mixed Media/Collage, Painting, Photography, and Printmaking. Accepted work will be displayed in a public area of the JP Branch Library, and an accompanying reception will be organized by Uforge, the Friends of the Jamaica Plain Branch Library managing partner, on behalf of the Friends.

Submission is free. Digital packets must be received by 5 pm on October 4, 2023. Physical/in-person submissions will not be accepted. For more information about the materials required, please visit www. friendsjplibrary.org/gallery-p roposal.