FoMu Closing Jamaica Plain Store on September 18

FoMu announced on their Facebook page that they are closing their Jamaica Plain location on September 18.



In a Facebook post, the owners said the store was hit hard by the pandemic, and was never able to recover.

"When our lease came to term, it was a sad but sweet sign from the ice cream gods that we should bid farewell," said the Facebook post.

FoMu's other locations in the South End, Fenway, Quincy Market, and the Seaport, will remain open.

The post also suggested that if you'd like to see FoMu options around Jamaica Plain, to tag other retailers or restaurants, and that the owners will try to make it happen.

