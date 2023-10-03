Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Margarita Muñiz Academy

The community is invited to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the Margarita Muñiz Academy on Oct. 14. The celebration is also an opportunity for prospective new families to check out the school because it's becoming a 7th grade to 12th grade school next year.



Margarita Muñiz Academy is the Boston Public School's first dual language high school, and will now also be a middle school in September 2024.

Headlining the event will be Edmar Colón, who will play a Jazz concert with his tenor saxophone, accompanied by a pianist.

The festivities will begin at 11 am at Margarita Muñiz Academy (20 Child St.) and there will be food, activities, and the musical performance.

Please RSVP by either emailing Cecilia Soriano at csoriano@bostonpublicschools. org or RSVPing by clicking here.