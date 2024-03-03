Study Trees with Ease at Arnold Arboretum

The following article was originally published on the Arnold Arboretum's website and is republished here with permission from the Arnold Arboretum.

The Arnold Arboretum is an outdoor classroom and community resource for education that connects our community with trees and the natural world.



Public programs like practical classes, workshops, talks, and special tours are free to all and leverage the unique knowledge and expertise of staff, volunteers, and external instructors—so they can fill-up quickly, meaning online registration has felt a bit like the Hunger Games to some. Fear not, though, because signing up for a class at the Arnold Arboretum just got a whole lot easier. As part of ongoing efforts to improve accessibility for all, the Arboretum has unveiled an improved program registration system offering many exciting new features and user capabilities.

Check out the new look of our Events pages online and consider the many opportunities available to pique your inner explorer. Diverse program descriptions, subject keys, and content tags help you pinpoint the type of program that best suits your interests. Take a walk on the wild side on a special theme tour to learn about the fascinating plants and wildlife that make their home in our landscape. Get in touch with your artistic side by signing up for a creative workshop or attending an art reception. Make the most of your own landscape or backyard by selecting a practical class in horticulture or garden arts led by Arboretum staff. As always, there are many directions to explore, and opportunities can be filtered by subject or time period to suit your needs and interests.

Change of plans? You now have the ability to cancel your own registration using the link in the confirmation or reminder email. Bringing friends or family with you? You can now register for multiple people at a time with just a few easy clicks. The waitlist system has also been automated so that when someone cancels a registration in a fully-booked program, the first person on the waitlist will instantly move to the registrant list and receive a confirmation email. Another exciting update is the release of a new quarterly event bulletin—an attractively-designed listing of all the upcoming programs on offer for the season. The bulletin will allow you to peruse and sign up for scheduled activities all at once, eliminating the need to repeatedly check the website for new events to be offered. Starting this month you can book your whole spring “semester” at the Arboretum!

Wherever your imagination takes you, we hope you enjoy signing up for Arboretum programs with greater ease and more autonomy. Convenient banners on the events page will let you know if a program is cancelled, rescheduled, or sold out. Built-in maps on the registration page show you where your program starts, so you can navigate our landscape with confidence. If you have questions or need assistance, please reach out to our public programs team at publicprograms@arnarb.harvard.edu. Happy registering! We can’t wait to welcome you anew to our outdoor classroom.

Click here to browse Arnold Arboretum events.