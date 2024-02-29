City Places Stop Work Order on Centre Street Building After Developer Eliminated Retail Space

It's taking a long time for construction to be completed at 632-638 Centre St., and the city recently issued a stop work order on construction due to the developer not following the original building permit that included first floor retail space.

Back 2017, a one-story building was razed, and a shell of a building was built. In 2020, there was a proposal to build a 4-story, mixed-use building with four commercial spots an 18 units with four affordable units.

That proposal was eventually scuttled because the stop work order issued on Jan. 26 was for a construction permit to build a 3-story building with first floor retail space, second floor office space and three apartments on the third floor, said an Inspectional Services Department (ISD) spokesperson.

However, after a preliminary inspection of the structure a building official noted the buildout increased to 12 apartments, eliminating the retail space all of which failed to comply with the terms of the original permit.

The builder was ordered to apply and secure a permit to build 12 apartments or raze the structure within 30 days of the stop work order, said the spokesperson.

GCB Realty LLC is listed as the owner on a sign in the front of the building. GCB Realty LLC did not respond to a request for comment.