Cancelled White Stadium Impact Advisory Group Meeting Not Rescheduled Since Lawsuit

The city has not rescheduled a cancelled White Stadium Impact Advisory Group (IAG) meeting that was cancelled one day after a lawsuit was filed to stop the redevelopment of the Franklin Park stadium.



The Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) IAG meeting scheduled for Feb. 26, was cancelled on Feb. 22, one day after the Emerald Necklace Conservancy and 15 plaintiffs announced a lawsuit to stop "the unconstitutional privatization of public land" to rehabilitate Franklin Park's White Stadium so it can be the home field for a women's professional soccer team.

The city previously held one IAG meeting about the project on Jan. 30, and a Feb. 12 public meeting about "reimagining White Stadium" with a focus on aligning with the Franklin Park Action Plan. Some residents have felt that the proposal to redevelop White Stadium doesn't align with the Franklin Park Action Plan.

A spokesperson for the city said the city "received a great deal of public comment after the February 12th public meeting" so they postponed the IAG meeting to "allow time to incorporate that feedback."

"The city remains committed to working with the NWSL to transform White Stadium into a state-of-the-art facility for BPS athletics to use for generations to come. We hope to schedule another IAG meeting soon," added the spokesperson.