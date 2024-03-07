Police Warn Residents of Car Break-Ins Happening Thursday Nights Into Friday Mornings

Boston Police issued a community alert regarding numerous car break-ins that have happened recently, and most of the times on Thursday nights into Friday mornings.



Since Jan. 26, several incidents of break-ins and larcenies of motor vehicles have been reported to District E-13. Multiple incidents have occurred on streets including Centre Street, Gore Street, Lochstead Avenue, Forbes Street, Boylston Street, and Castleton Street, according to BPD website.

Police say the majority of the incidents took place on Thursday nights into Friday mornings.

BPD also offered tips on how to reduce the risk of your vehicle getting broken into:

Keep valuables out of sight: Store valuables such as laptops, phones, and bags out of sight or take them with you when leaving your vehicle to deter theft. Lock your vehicle: Always lock your car doors and close windows, including sunroofs, when leaving your vehicle unattended, even for short periods. Park in well-lit areas: Choose well-lit areas or parking lots with surveillance cameras to park your vehicle. Avoid secluded or dimly lit areas where thieves are more likely to target vehicles. Install anti-theft devices: Consider installing steering wheel locks, car alarms, or immobilizers to deter thieves from targeting your vehicle. Be mindful of parking spots: Park in spots visible to passersby and avoid areas with limited visibility or potential hiding spots for thieves. Don’t leave spare keys: Avoid leaving spare keys inside your vehicle, as this increases the risk of theft. Stay aware: Remaining vigilant of your surroundings when approaching or leaving your vehicle and promptly reporting any suspicious activity to the authorities, including by calling 911, can help prevent theft and unauthorized access.