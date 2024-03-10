Learn About Past & Future of Franklin Park with JP Historical Society (Virtual) Event on March 16

Since Frederick Law Olmsted designed Franklin Park in 1885, it has been the centerpiece of the Boston park system that became known as our beloved Emerald Necklace.





That's the past. Now there's a lot of talk about the future of Franklin Park. The city created a Franklin Park Action Plan. You may have also heard about the proposal to renovate White Stadium to be the home of Boston Public Schools athletics, as well as a women's professional soccer team.

Continuing the discussion on March 16, will be UMass-Amherst Professor of Landscape Architecture Ethan Carr, who will discuss his latest book Boston’s Franklin Park: Olmsted, Recreation, and the Modern City.

This event is co-sponsored by the Grove Hall Branch of the BPL, the Dorchester Historical Society and the Jamaica Plain Historical Society. It is free and open to the public and from 1 to 3 pm. The event will use a hybrid format so you can attend in-person or via Zoom. Please register here if you want to get the Zoom details: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pUtwfzf1RL-U8n5yWxCJdw.