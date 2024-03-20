Evergreen Eatery & Café Wants Beer & Wine License

The Evergreen Eatery & Café is looking to get a beer and wine license to go along with their menu.



Representatives of the restaurant will be discussing their desire for an alcohol license at the Jamaica Plain Business & Professional Association on Wednesday at the JP Seafood Cafe, which by the way, is owned by Phil Paik, a super name person who also owns Evergreen.

Evergreen serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, but drinks are limited to coffee, water, and soft drinks. But it sure would be delicious to have a cold beer with one of the cafe's smash burgers.

In many places in the U.S. a restaurant's desire for a beer and wine licenses wouldn't be much news. But this is Boston -- and there's only a finite amount of licenses in the city. The city's licenses are capped at 1,400 by state law, according to GBH.

The state also controls the city's ability to dole out alcohol licenses. So if a mayor and the city council vote to approve, let's say new non-transferrable alcohol licenses only for Jamaica Plain, the state legislature would need to approve it.