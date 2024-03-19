Planning Ahead: View the Solar Eclipse from Peters Hill

A solar eclipse will happen on April 8, and people are making plans all across the area to view it in certain places. So how about the summit of Peters Hill in the Arnold Arboretum?





Join Arnold Arboretum docent Kevin Schofield for a tour of Peters Hill, the Arboretum's tallest hill, and home to white pines, dawn redwoods, bamboo, ginkgoes, larches, and a truly magnificent crabapple collection.

The tour will start at 2 pm end at the summit, where you will get a chance to view the partial eclipse through eclipse-safe sunglasses provided by the Arboretum.

Note: How well the eclipse can be seen will depend on how much cloud cover there is that afternoon.

Please register for this particular tour by clicking here. This program is geared towards adults.

And even if you're not on the tour, you can still go to Peters Hills to watch the eclipse.

Remember: Viewing the solar eclipse without the proper eye protection is not safe.