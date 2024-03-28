Another Arepa Restaurant Coming Soon, This One in Jackson Square

A popular West Roxbury arepas restaurant is bringing its authentic Venezuelan cuisine to a new location in Jamaica Plain's Jackson Square.



A sign of the window at 270 Centre St. says Viva Mi Arepa is coming soon.The space was previously Il Panino, which closed during the pandemic in 2022.

The menu includes various arepas such as a Pabellon (shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantains, and cheese), reina pepiada (Venezuelan-styled chicken salad and avocado), pernil (oven-roasted pork), and more. There are also cachapas -- a Venezuelan hot corn pancake with cheese and assorted toppings (chicken, pork, beef, etc). The menu also includes entrees that all come with your choice of sweet or green plantains, rice of the day or white rice, red or black beans; Entrees include chivo (stewed goat), paella (only served on Saturdays), chuleta frita (fried pork), and more.

Viva Mi Arepas is not the only arepas restaurant coming soon to Jamaica Plain. Don Tequeño & Doña Arepa is coming to 403 Centre St., just up the road in Hyde Square.