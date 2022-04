It's been a bad few weeks for Jamaica Plain restaurants. First Carrot Flower's owner said they were closing in May, then we learned that Old Havana closed, and now it looks like Il Panino Cafe & Grill is also closed.



From looking into the space there is only tables and chairs left. There's no sandwich boards on the wall, no food, and no drink refrigerators. The signage remains outside of the site at 268 Centre St.