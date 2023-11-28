Developer Proposes Knocking Down Hatoff’s Gas Station for Mixed-Use Building

A developer recently spoke with the Stonybrook Neighborhood Association about a proposal to raze Stan Hatoff's gas station and the adjacent Acme Auto Body Shop to make way for two mixed-use residential building.



Richard Heath

The Boston Bulletin reported on the meeting in which Joe Hassell of Boston Real Estate Capital attending the meeting, and said he attended the meeting to solicit feedback, and didn't have a proposal to show them. The properties have separate owners, and Hassell said he couldn't discuss negotiations.

Via Zoom, Hassell said his plan was for multi-unit buildings with retail space on the first floor that would comply with the Plan JP/Rox and the plan's affordability recommendations.

Hatoff's is a longtime gas station in Jamaica Plain, and has been at its current location since the 1980s.