Chase Bank Complies with Protestors’ Preferred Renovation Designs

A group of protesting residents will get their desired and proposed renovation details for Chase's new branch on Centre Street after the bank agreed with the city to the community's demands.



The group protested during Saturday's dreary rain outside of the new business at 701 Centre Street. Previously, Jamaica Plain residents, business owners and neighborhood associations came together questioning the process that allowed Chase Bank to make unpermitted renovations to its new location.

On Dec. 13, Chase Bank representatives met with community members, staff from the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA), Inspectional Services Department (ISD) and District 6 City Councilor Matt O'Malley's office, to find a resolution to issues that have been raised and understand the next steps.

At the meeting the community members presented a detailed proposal to reconstruct the storefront so it aligns with the rest of the block's historic (but not legally protected) red brick look. The bank agreed to comply with the community's proposal.

ISD agreed to not issue a certificate of occupancy until the bank redesign has been approved to the satisfaction of the BPDA and community, according to city officials, Chase personnel, and community members.

The branch received a temporary certificate of occupancy to open today.

Ed Forte, who has been leading the charge on behalf of the community, told Jamaica Plain News that Chase, BPDA, ISD, and community members, are meeting this week to review the bank's revised drawings.