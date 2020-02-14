Maggie Hill Scholarship Honors Memory of Eliot School Student of Four Decades

Maggie Hill took her first class at the Eliot School at 27, and continued to take them at the Jamaica Plain school into her 70s. In honor of her lengthy love and support of Eliot School, a scholarship has been created in her memory.



"Maggie Hill was a student of the Eliot School for over four decades and a cherished face at our schoolhouse... Our Maggie Hill Scholarship commemorates Maggie’s love for craft and spirit of generosity. The scholarship will allow several students each year to attend classes tuition-free. We are pleased to honor one of the Eliot School’s most treasured and long-standing students," said the Eliot School newsletter.

Hill had just started her teaching career at the Boston Public Schools when she enrolled in her first Eliot School. She had an unpleasant encounter with an upholsterer, and that pushed her to want to learn what she had to pay someone else to do.

“I thought if I got some skills I might do better myself. A friend mentioned the Eliot School, and I signed up for an evening class. I was a new elementary school teacher, and it was great to relax and create after work," said Hill in a feature about her in 2018.

She was also active in her church participating in missionary travels to Haiti, established a community garden, and more.

“Oh, the fun and laughs that we’ve have had! The Eliot School is like my therapy. I look forward to class each week," said Hill. "It’s a peaceful experience to create something with your hands but I also enjoy the conversations. It’s a good group and you can always count on people to look out for you.”

"Maggie Hill was small woman with a very large heart. She came to the Eliot School to relax after work by restoring furniture, and it was always great to see her smile as she worked on some large chest of drawers or upholstered armchair. She made lifelong friends in the wood shop and later in our sewing room. She always brought a sense of quiet joy into our schoolhouse," said Abigail Norman, Executive Director of Eliot School of Fine & Applied Arts.

Hill passed away in January 2020 due to cancer, surrounded by family and friends. Click here for more information about the scholarship.