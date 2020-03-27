Temporary Parking Changes: Pickup Zones for Restaurants, No Tickets/Towing for Street Cleaning, and More

The city is making some temporary parking enforcement changes due to the ongoing Coronavirus public health emergency, including 5-minute parking pickup zones in front of restaurants.



"During this challenging time, we're doing all we can to keep our residents healthy and safe," said Mayor Marty Walsh via press release. "We understand transportation is a need and concern for residents and medical professionals, and these updated policies will help everyone during this ongoing public health crisis."

Temporary pick up zones are being created in front of restaurants that are offering takeout and delivery only. Takeout food pickup zones will restrict parking to five minutes to increase convenience for the quick pickup and delivery of takeout food from restaurants while providing adequate room for social distancing of six feet or more. Restaurants that would like to request a temporary pick up zone can do so on boston.gov.

For the time being you don't need to worry about getting ticketed or towed due to street cleaning nights.

Within their specific neighborhood, residents with a valid resident permit sticker will be allowed to park in a metered or two-hour parking space without having to pay a meter fee, or adhere to the time limit or pay a meter fee. Cars without a valid resident permit sticker still need to obey the posted regulations.

The Boston Transportation Department will not be ticketing for expired inspections stickers or registrations.

Numerous parking garages are offering free, reduced rate or reserved parking for medical professionals. Medical professionals must present a hospital ID to receive the discounted parking. Click here for a list of participating garages. All hospital staff are also being offered a free 30-day pass to Bluebikes, which you can learn more about by clicking here.